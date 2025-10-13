Designers Dazzle at the Bharat Designer Show with a Stunning Display of Style and Innovation

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Bharat Designer Show Season 2, organized by Dreamz Production House & Dubai Beauty School concluded in grand style at Noida Film City recently. The two-day fashion spectacle brought together more than 21 talented designers from across the country, celebrating innovation, craftsmanship, and Indian fashion - blending tradition with contemporary artistry. The event was a vibrant showcase of talent from across the country that challenged the conventional rules of fashion.

This season, Sharad Chaudhary, founder of Bharat Designer Show and Dreamz Production House envisioned a stunning all-white theme, symbolizing purity, elegance, and creativity-setting a pristine stage for designers to showcase their artistic brilliance.

The event witnessed mesmerizing collections by renowned designers including Nitin Singh, Pankaj Soni, Ashfaque Ahmad, Divyansh Arora and Garvit Arora, Neharika Sharma, Gunjan Malik, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Mukesh Dubey, Shahzada, Alok Aggarwal, Prince Lahot, Bushra Jamal, Mohd Danish, Aarohi Dhole and Shahid Afridi, among others. The finale and grand finale segments, presented by Nitin Singh and Pankaj Soni, left the audience captivated with their grandeur and design excellence.

Adding glamour to the ramp were the dazzling showstoppers - Manika Vishwakarma – Miss Universe India 2025, and renowned actor Rajneesh Duggal, who brought immense star power to the evening. The event also saw the presence of several top influencers and celebrities gracing the runway, making it one of the most talked-about fashion shows of the year.

In a first for the Indian fashion scene, Bharat Designer Show – Season 2 introduced an exclusive Pre-Bidding Process where participating designers had chosen their own set of models through a bidding process. This unique concept empowered designers to create more personalized and impactful runway presentations - a true game-changer in fashion show dynamics.

Speaking on the success of Bharat Designer Show Season 2, Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Bharat Designer Show & Dreamz Production House expressed, “Our vision was to create a show that reflects beauty, unity, and artistic freedom. The all-white theme was designed to let creativity shine in its purest form, and I’m proud of how beautifully every designer brought that vision to life.”

With over a decade of expertise in curating high-profile events, Dreamz Production House once again showcased a celebration of what fashion means today and where it’s headed tomorrow. The Bharat Designer Show continues to establish itself as a prestigious platform for emerging and established designers, bridging the gap between art, culture, and fashion. With its stunning and visionary theme, the show once again reaffirmed its influence on the fashion map.