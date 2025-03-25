Devendra Kumar- new CFO of MRPL

Mangalore: Devendra Kumar has taken over as the Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

Kumar holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and a degree in Electrical Engineering. He has 34 years of experience in Finance and Accounts, including 15 years at ONGC Videsh Ltd., where he handled Business Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategy, Capital Budgeting, Risk and Investment Analysis, Treasury, and International Business.

He has held leadership roles across multiple onshore and offshore units of ONGC, including overseas assignments.

In his new role at MRPL, Kumar will oversee financial planning, resource management, and key strategic initiatives says a press release from the MRPL today