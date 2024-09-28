Digitisation of APMCs to be completed soon: Minister

Bengaluru: The digitization of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the state is progressing and will be completed soon, according to Sivananda Patil, Minister for Agriculture Marketing, Textiles, and Sugar.

Speaking at the 107th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), the Minister highlighted the pivotal role FKCCI has played in the state’s economic growth. “As outlined in our election manifesto, we have enacted the necessary legislation to revitalise the agricultural market system in Karnataka. FKCCI has provided valuable advice and guidance throughout this process, with district-level consultations gathering essential input,” said Minister Patil.

He emphasized that digitising the market system has been a major demand and noted that this process is already underway, with multiple stakeholders involved. “The implementation of the new system will be done in a manner that ensures a seamless transition, without causing inconvenience to any parties involved,” he added.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader, in his address, lauded FKCCI’s contributions, particularly in positioning Bengaluru as a key player on the global stage. “No city develops in isolation—growth occurs through economic activities. FKCCI members have played a crucial role in fostering an environment conducive to economic progress and investment in Karnataka. I urge all of you to prepare the next generation for the challenges ahead,” said Khader. FKCCI President Ramesh Chandra Lahoti also spoke on the occasion, sharing that the organization had successfully conducted several initiatives over the past year with strong support from the state government and its members. He noted that the digitization of APMCs would significantly benefit the industrial community.

Also present at the event were FKCCI President Designate MG Balakrishna, Senior Vice President Uma Reddy, and several other distinguished attendees.