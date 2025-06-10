DK Suresh slams BJP for ‘U-turn’, defends Shivakumar’s Delhi visit

Bengaluru: Former MP D.K. Suresh has hit out at the BJP for making a “U-turn” over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory parade, accusing the party of double standards and political hypocrisy. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Suresh said, “When RCB won, BJP and JD(S) leaders had tweeted asking the government to allow the parade. But today, they have changed their stance. BJP’s U-turn politics is nothing new.”

Reacting to the BJP’s ongoing demand for the resignation of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Suresh pointed out that both the Congress and the opposition had supported the idea of the victory parade to honour cricket fans. “They accused us of insulting sports lovers, saying we were denying them the chance to celebrate. Since the Congress came to power, BJP leaders have repeatedly indulged in such tactics. People have not given them a majority, yet they continue to politicize every issue,” he said.

Suresh also responded to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remark questioning why then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh didn’t resign after the Mumbai attacks. “Vilasrao Deshmukh resigned after the 26/11 attack, which Kumaraswamy conveniently forgets. It seems he cannot eat or sleep without obsessing over D.K. Shivakumar. I urge him to focus on his health and work for the people instead,” he remarked.

Addressing the transfer of the Suhas Shetty murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Suresh said the state police are fully capable of conducting a fair probe. “BJP has always insisted on central investigations. Even during Siddaramaiah’s earlier tenure, several cases were handed over to the CBI. Everyone knows what came of those. BJP is sowing seeds of communal hatred in coastal Karnataka — this is unacceptable. Whoever is guilty in the Suhas case must be punished. The government will take appropriate action,” he asserted.

Dismissing media reports that D.K. Shivakumar had been summoned by the Congress high command, Suresh clarified the Deputy CM was in Delhi for administrative reasons.

“There is no truth in the news being aired. Shivakumar is in Delhi along with a BBMP delegation to explore waste management technologies. He is also meeting officials from the Urban Development Ministry regarding new road projects. These are routine administrative visits,” he said.

He further added, “He was not summoned by the high command. Even if he meets party leaders during his visit, that is normal. As party president, he has multiple responsibilities. Based on the information I have, the reports circulating in the media are false.”

Suresh’s statements come amidst rising political tensions in Karnataka over the handling of the RCB parade, the Suhas Shetty case, and speculations surrounding internal Congress discussions.