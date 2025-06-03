Don’t Undermine Officers Committed to Rule of Law-MLC Dr. Bhandari

Mangaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dr. Manjunath Bhandari has strongly criticised attempts to demoralise police officers striving to maintain law and order in Dakshina Kannada district, stating that such efforts are detrimental to the district’s peace and development.

Addressing the recent political discourse around communal tensions in the coastal district, Dr. Bhandari said, “Dakshina Kannada is known for its educated and intellectual population. Unfortunately, a few individuals are trying to tarnish the district’s image. It is unacceptable that the very officers working to restore harmony are being targeted and discouraged.”

Dr. Bhandari was responding to criticism of newly posted police officials who have initiated action against those disrupting communal harmony. “Some leaders, including elected representatives and heads of organisations, are choosing to demoralise police officers rather than support them. This exposes their apathy toward the district’s progress and the well-being of its people,” he said.

He emphasised that 99% of the people in the district desire peace, harmony, and development. “They want new industries, employment through entrepreneurship, and a flourishing tourism sector. But a small section thrives on keeping communal tensions alive. There are unseen forces orchestrating these disturbances,” he alleged.

Reiterating his party’s support for the administration, Dr. Bhandari said, “Police officers need not be demoralised by the statements of certain political leaders. The responsible citizens of Dakshina Kannada are with them. They must focus on their duty without fear.”

“Full Autonomy for Officers”

Dr. Bhandari noted that the state government has appointed capable police officers to Dakshina Kannada and has granted them complete autonomy to carry out their duties. “They are already at work. We must reject politically motivated misinformation campaigns and lend moral support to efforts preserving peace and fraternity in the district,” he added.

“Who Disrupted the Harmony?”

Calling for introspection, Dr. Bhandari challenged BJP MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty to reflect on the political climate that has prevailed in the district over the last two decades. “Our elders lived peacefully. There was cooperation and coexistence in trade and daily life. But for the past 20 years, vote bank politics has thrown the district into conflict. Who threw the stone at the beehive? Let Dr. Shetty introspect,” he said.

Scrutiny of Externment Cases

Referring to the state government’s recent externment of 36 individuals for disrupting communal peace, Dr. Bhandari urged BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath to examine the case history of those served with notices. “Let him investigate how many cases are registered against these individuals. Then he will realise who is truly disturbing the social fabric. Baseless allegations against the government won’t help; he should instead focus on the development of his constituency,” he said.