Dr. Narendra Nayak Re-Elected as President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations

Bengaluru: Noted rationalist and activist Dr. Narendra Nayak from Mangaluru, Karnataka, has been re-elected as the National President of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) for the 2024–2026 term. The election took place during the 13th Biennial National Conference of FIRA, held in collaboration with The Rationalists’ Forum, Tamil Nadu, in Tiruchirappalli from December 28 to 29, 2024.

The new National Executive Committee was constituted during FIRA’s General Body meeting. The other key office-bearers elected include Dr. Sudesh Ghoderao (Nashik, Maharashtra) as General Secretary and Sajith C (Kozhikode, Kerala) as Treasurer.

The newly elected Vice-Presidents are E.T. Rao (Berhampur, Odisha), R. Tamil Selvan (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), Lal Salam (Trivandrum, Kerala), Harish Deshmukh (Nagpur, Maharashtra), J.V. Krishnaiya (Andhra Pradesh), and Manoj Bansod (Gondia, Maharashtra). The six Secretaries elected are B. Sambasiva Rao (Hyderabad, Telangana), M.N. Buddha (Andhra Pradesh), Mohan Viswanathan (Tamil Nadu), Gangadhar Sahoo, IAS (Bhubaneswar, Odisha), Ram Kumar (Punjab), and Haribhau Pathode (Mumbai, Maharashtra).

Additionally, Thressia John (Kerala) was elected as Organising Secretary, Vijay Khanderao (Nashik, Maharashtra) as Office Secretary, and six Executive Members were also named, including Iringal Krishnan (Kerala), M.S.N. Murthy (Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh), Basanti Acharya (Bhubaneswar, Odisha), Monica Shridhar Puramshetty (Telangana), Mamta Nayak (Bangalore, Karnataka), and Mayur Shetty (Mangalore, Karnataka). Prominent rationalist and writer Dr. Dhaneswar Sahoo (Bhubaneswar, Odisha) was appointed as Patron.

The conference marked 100 years of the Self-Respect Movement, initiated by social reformer Ramasamy Periyar in Tamil Nadu. Over 1,000 delegates from various social movements across India participated in discussions on ‘100 Years of Periyar’s Self-Respect Movement’, ‘Article 51(A)(h) of the Indian Constitution’, ‘Impact of New Indian Laws on Social Movements and Activists’, and ‘Women and Superstitions’. FIRA-affiliated organizations also presented their activity reports. Delegates visited ‘Periyar World’ and participated in a tree-planting drive as part of the event.

The conference was organized under the guidance of Dr. K. Veeramani, leader of Dravidar Kazhagam and Patron of The Rationalists’ Forum, along with Dr. Narendra Nayak, Dr. Sudesh Ghoderao, and R. Tamil Selvan. It was coordinated by Mohan Viswanathan, Meenakshi Sundaram, and other office-bearers of The Rationalists’ Forum, Tamil Nadu.