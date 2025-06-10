ED complaint filed, monks demand action against CM, DCM

Bengaluru: The tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebration, which claimed 11 lives, continues to spark outrage and controversy. In a major development, complaints have been filed with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), while religious leaders from the Most Backward Mutt’s Sabha have filed a separate police complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, holding them accountable for the fatal mishap.

Allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of funds have now surfaced. The complaint to the ED accuses RCB of using the victory celebration for commercial purposes, allegedly spending crores of rupees for brand promotion and prestige while collecting money from the public and sponsors without proper accountability. The KSCA is also accused of improper fund distribution, including money allegedly paid for positions and degrees, as well as diverting funds received from BCCI and government sources.

The complainants have demanded a detailed investigation into financial transactions involving both RCB and KSCA, alleging that false accounting and fund misappropriation may have played a role in the poorly managed event that led to the stampede.

In a parallel move, the Most Backward Mutt’s Sabha has filed a formal complaint at Cubbon Park Police Station against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and the RCB board of directors, alleging gross negligence that resulted in the tragic deaths of 11 fans. They have demanded that criminal action be initiated against the top leadership for failing to ensure safety and proper planning for the massive public event.

Meanwhile, RCB COO Rajesh Menon, Nikhil Sosale, DNA Event Manager Sunil Mathew, and others including Kiran Kumar and Shamanth Mavinakere have filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them. The petitioners argue that the state government had a direct role in organizing the event, referencing public statements and tweets by the CM and DCM as part of their legal defense.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to travel to Delhi on Tuesday, June 9, to meet with Congress high command leaders. Sources say he will present a comprehensive report on the tragic stampede incident, the subsequent administrative actions, and the brewing political backlash.

As the case unfolds on legal, political, and public fronts, demands for accountability are growing louder. With multiple investigations underway—from CID probes to financial audits—the incident is shaping up to be a major test of transparency and governance in Karnataka.