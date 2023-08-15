Elaichi banana price surges in Bengaluru, middle class affected

Bengaluru: After tomato and coffee, it is the turn of bananas, especially Elachi bananas, to affect middle and lower middle class households. The prices have crossed Rs 100 and it is more likely to increase as a series of festivals are lined up.

Elakki banana prices in Channapatna wholesale market near Bengaluru per quintal are sold from Rs 4,300 to Rs 7,000. Pachcha bale (robusta banana) is sold between Rs 700 and Rs 2,100 per quintal. The first quality Elaishi popularly known as Yelakki banana is sold for Rs 112 to Rs 120 per kilogram in malls. Banana robusta is sold from Rs 38 to Rs 50 per kilogram.

Recently, the prices which would be around Rs 30 to Rs 40 were between Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg for Elakki banana from mid July. Now the prices have become much dearer and the market sources explain that the prices won’t come down till September end.

The most auspicious actual Shravana Masa or Nija Shravana Masa, celebrated with all the festivals and pujas begins from Aug 17 and ends by Sept 15. The festivals Nagara Panchami, Vara Mahalaxmi are lined up and Ganesh chaturthi is celebrated in September. Besides, Onam is celebrated between Aug 28 to Aug 31.

The market sources confirmed that the prices will go upwards until the Ganesh chaturthi festival, which is going to be celebrated in the whole of the September month. Elakki bananas are preferred over robusta for preparing sweet dishes and for making offerings to god. The prices of Elaichi bananas having crossed Rs 100 per kilogram has been a concern.