Events highlight cultural diversity of four states

Bengaluru: A internal fight is going on in Karnataka BJP between Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and state president BY Vijayendra faction, and Vijayendra’s close associates are insisting on Yatnal’s expulsion. On Saturday, Renukacharya’s team said that evil will be destroyed in the presence of Chamundi. Now, a group of former MLAs visited Yediyurappa’s residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru in the early hours of the morning and held an important meeting. Renukacharya’s team is insisting on Yatnal’s expulsion.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with Yediyurappa, MP Renukacharya said, “Where is the power of MLA Yatnal, there are only four of them. We will meet in Davangere on December 11.” He clarified that he will decide whether to expel Yatnal or not.

Meanwhile, Renukacharya, who thundered against Pratap Simha, said, “Paper Simha has spoken about us. For some reason, they defeated us in the elections. People did not throw us in the dumps. But he is not a paper simha like you. How much organization have you done in Mysore? How many people have you won? Our people have won in Kodagu and Mysore with their own strength. If you had the ability, why didn’t you win? You are useless and have been thrown into the dustbin,” he said, retaliating against former MP Pratap Simha.

No matter how many warnings Yatnal, who has declared a separate war in the saffron house, does not give up his fight. Vijayendra’s close associates are insisting that he should be expelled. There is no point in this either, he has insisted that necessary action be taken, I will not give up my fight. The rebel MLA, who has now gone a step further, has sent a message to the Vijayendra faction that he will not care even if they take violent action.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Vijayendra faction met Yediyurappa and held an important meeting, while the faction led by rebel MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also held a secret meeting in Belagavi.

In the meeting held at a private hotel in Belagavi city, they discussed what issues should be discussed with the senior leaders in Delhi.

There was a discussion about drawing attention to the political developments involving the Waqf, and drawing attention to the fact that many people, including the BJP state president, are opposing the fight against the Waqf, and it was decided to bring all these points to the attention of the high command leaders in the meeting.

The rebel team is a thorn in the side of the BJP, which is still reeling from the defeat in the mini-battle in the by-election. In the meantime, the BJP high command’s silence has raised many questions. The hardline BJP loyalists are sending a clear message to the high command that if this continues, the BJP will face further difficulties in the state.