Findings of work motivation study revealed at meet

Bengaluru: Avtar Group, India’s premier workplace culture consulting firm, in collaboration with EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS), today unveiled preliminary findings from the “Why We Work” study at the myAvtar Career Conference (MACC) 2025, held at NIMHANS Convention Centre in city. The study, one of India’s largest explorations into work motivations, was presented during a special media briefing at MACC 2025 Avtar Group’s flagship career extravaganza that brought together corporate leaders, academicians, entrepreneurs, and HR professionals. Conducted between April and July 2025, the research engaged 10,255 professionals across industries, demographics, and career stages. It captured diverse voices across gender and generations, offering fresh insights into what drives India at work.The conference hosted over 20 influential leaders, including Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises, Manjushree Dutta, Managing Director, State Street India, Jayati Singh, CMO, Tally Systems, and Geetha Adinarayan, Chief Architect, IBM, who engaged in discussions on the evolving world of work, inclusive leadership, and future career pathways.

Bengaluru: The sessions court has extended the judicial custody of Pallavi, the wife of slain ex-DGP Om Prakash, in the case related to the murder of her husband, while ensuring she is provided legal representation through free legal aid. During her virtual production from prison, the court was informed on Friday that Pallavi did not have a lawyer. On enquiry, she told the bench, she was unable to afford legal counsel. The court then offered her assistance through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), to which she consented. Directions were issued to the DLSA to appoint an advocate who will keep her informed and consult with her on case developments. Separately, Vinay Kumar Singh, counsel for the de facto complainant, filed a vakalat along with an application under Section 338(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), seeking permission to assist the prosecution. The court allowed the plea, enabling him to work alongside the Special Public Prosecutor during the trial. Judicial custody of Pallavi has been extended until the next hearing, which is scheduled for September 12, 2025. On April 20, the 68-year-old IPS officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his HSR Layout residence in Bengaluru, following which his wife was arrested on charges of murdering him, on a complaint filed by their son Kartikesh.