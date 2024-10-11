Fine owners for not keeping sites clean, Lokayukta directs BDA

Bengaluru: Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, who conducted a voluntary case inquiry into the case of non-disposal of solid waste in Bengaluru, has directed the BDA to fine the owners if they do not clean the garbage on their sites. An instruction has been given to recover the cost of cleaning and pay it to BBMP.

A case was filed against BBMP’s RR Nagar Zone for non-disposal of garbage at an empty site in Visvesvaraya Layout. Thus Zonal Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Ltd, Pollution Control Board, BWSSB officers BDA West Division EE and AE attended the hearing on Thursday.

At present, BDA has instructed the officials to issue notices to the owners. A vacant site should create a livable environment for the neighbors. Streetlights should be installed in the layout. By that they stop throwing garbage in the dark. Justices opined that black spots will be reduced.

People who come for vacation are throwing garbage in Bangalore University premises. RR Nagar Zonal Commissioner has complained to the justice that there is garbage. The justice directed the Lokayukta organization to write a letter to the vice-chancellor of the university to create awareness among the people and directed to get the report within four weeks.

Some part of Visvesvaraya layout comes under panchayat jurisdiction. The zonal commissioner said that it was becoming difficult to maintain cleanliness, and then the justice insisted that no pretense be made. They have advised to maintain cleanliness by using additional civil servants, cleaning staff and auto tippers.

He has also warned of surprise inspection by Lokayukta. Justice said that legal action will be taken against the officials concerned if any lapse in cleanliness is found during the inspection.

BDA has not released money to us since January 2022. Thus solid waste is not being disposed of in Visvesvaraya layout. BDA said that Rs 10 lakh has been released and the remaining Rs 51 lakh should be released. It was answered that the outstanding amount will be released through ledger adjustment. Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has informed BDA officials that many more expenses have to be paid by the Zonal Commissioner and BDA officials have been instructed to pay attention to the outstanding expenses.