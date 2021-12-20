Flight From Bengaluru Is Giving 'Free Seats And Meals'

On some flights from Bengaluru, GoFirst is giving 'free seats and food.' If people have any travel plans, people interested may check out the deal on the company's website.



According to the budget carrier's website, special deals were available for travellers travelling from Bengaluru to various cities across the country. When flying from Bengaluru, people will now be able to enjoy the greatest in convenience.

Fly from Bengaluru to any of these cities and get exciting advantages like free web check-in, free seat selection and a complimentary meal including one sandwich and one beverage on-board. It further mentioned that it is not possible to transfer the complimentary meal or seat. The complementary lunch and seating will not be refunded. In the event that the passenger or the airline cancels or reschedules the flight, the complementary meal and seat are non-transferable.

The latest GoFirst offer is only good for bookings and travel until January 10th, 2022. The airline is providing a new year gift in the form of offers provided to the passengers. They had also announced their offers at their official websites and through their social handles including Twitter.