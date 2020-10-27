Flood relief cheques distributed to affected families in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister R Ashok handed over cheques of Rs 25,000 each to 344 families whose houses were marooned following heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said Rs 86 lakh compensation was given to the affected families on Sunday.

"Due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, many houses in Hosakerehalli ward have been flooded. The residents here are facing great hardship. As a primary flood relief measure and as per the guidance of CM B S Yeddyurappa today I handed over cheques of ₹25000 to 344 affected families," Ashok tweeted.

Out of the 344 households who received cheques in the city, 304 are in Dattatreya Nagar and 40 in Kumaraswamy Layout.

On Saturday, Yeddyurappa visited the waterlogged areas of Hosakerahalli along with the revenue minister and BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad.

After visiting the area the CM announced the compensation for the affected families.