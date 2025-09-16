Forest conservation is a sacred duty: Eshwar Khandre

Dharwad: Inthe wake of global warming and climate change, the responsibility of conserving forests and wildlife resources has become greater than ever before, said Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre.

Speaking after inaugurating the 2025 Annual Forest Sports Meet in Dharwad, the minister reminded that the Indian Constitution, under Article 51(A), places a duty on every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures. “As per the spirit of the Constitution, every individual must take responsibility for preserving the natural environment,” he said.

Khandre noted that while India’s forefathers utilized natural resources judiciously, today unchecked human greed is causing serious harm to nature and the environment.

“At such a time, forest officers and staff bear the sacred duty of conservation and must carry out their responsibilities with honesty and dedication,” he urged.

He emphasized that sports events for forest staff, who work under stressful conditions in remote and facility-deficient forest areas, not only provide recreation but also help in relieving stress. A healthy society requires strong youth power, and sports strengthen both physical and mental well-being, he added. Tracing the history of sports in India, Khandre said that competitions were part of human civilization since ancient times, with references even in the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

He recalled how Rajiv Gandhi, as chairman of the organizing committee in 1982, successfully conducted the Asian Games in India, leading to the construction of several stadiums and growing popularity of sports.

Remembering hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, the minister highlighted that the government encourages sportspersons and coaches through awards such as the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award. He wished that participants in the departmental sports meet would one day represent the country at national and international levels.

“Victory and awards are only steps along the journey. No one should lose heart if they don’t win immediately. With consistent practice, achievements will surely follow,” Khandre said. He concluded by urging forest officers and staff to remain committed to protecting and enriching forests and natural resources.

The event was also attended by MLA Konareddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi, along with several senior officials.