Forest dept claims Abhiman Studio land, plans tree park

Bengaluru: The controversy surrounding Abhiman Studio has deepened after the demolition of actor Vishnuvardhan’s memorial, which sparked outrage among fans. They have been demanding government intervention to allocate land within the studio premises for constructing a proper memorial.

Now, the Karnataka Forest Department has staked its claim over the 10-acre land where Abhiman Studio stands. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Friday that the land originally belonged to the department and should be formally transferred back.

“Back in the 1970s, this land was allotted to Balanna for the construction of the studio through the Revenue Department with specific conditions. Unfortunately, none of these conditions were followed. Since then, part of the land has already been sold, and the remaining 10 acres are still under dispute. We have requested the Revenue Department to reclaim and hand it back to us. Once returned, we plan to create a tree park and lung space for the city,” Khandre said.

Earlier today, Vishnuvardhan Sena President Veerakaputra Srinivas met the Forest Minister and appealed for the land to be earmarked for Vishnuvardhan’s memorial. Responding to the request, Khandre said, “We all have great respect for Vishnuvardhan, who was a beloved actor. I will bring this matter to the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.” The issue dates back to the late 1960s when 20 acres in Survey No. 26 of Kengeri Hobli were granted for Abhiman Studio. Of this, 10 acres were sold off, and the remaining portion is now at the centre of the tussle. Recent demolition of Vishnuvardhan’s and Balanna’s samadhis was reportedly carried out to facilitate a land sale, with a preliminary agreement pegging the value at Rs14.37 crore per acre. With fans demanding a memorial and the Forest Department pushing for a public green space, the future of Abhiman Studio land is likely to spark further political and legal battles.