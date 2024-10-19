Forest Officer Arrested for Alleged Offensive Remarks

Sullia: Panja zone deputy zonal forest officer, Sanjeeva Poojary, found himself at the center of a controversy after allegedly making derogatory remarks about women and girls of a particular community. Following widespread protests and legal action, he was arrested by the Bellare police on Friday, October 18, and later released on conditional bail.

The controversy erupted when an audio clip, purportedly featuring Poojary in a phone conversation using offensive language about women from the Billava community, went viral. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike swiftly lodged a complaint with the Bellare police, demanding action against Poojary.

In response, members of various Hindu organisations staged protests outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police's office, calling for the officer's immediate arrest. Acting on this, the Bellare police apprehended Poojary from his residence in Kaniyoor for questioning.

This was not the first time Poojary faced such allegations. He had previously been accused of posting derogatory comments on social media about bhajans. Despite these accusations, Poojary was granted conditional bail after being presented before the Sullia court.

The incident has drawn the ire of several community organisations as they filed separate complaints, condemning Poojary's remarks and demanding his removal from government service. They argue that his statements not only defamed the Billava community but also had the potential to incite communal tension and disrupt social harmony.

The call for stern punishment includes a demand for Poojary’s dismissal from his position, emphasising the seriousness of the allegations and their impact on the community.

With protests continuing and the community demanding further action, the situation remains tense. Local authorities are under pressure to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident, while community leaders continue to push for justice and accountability in the matter.