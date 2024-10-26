Garbage problem mounts for denizens amid rains

Bengaluru: Many problems have been created due to rain in Bengaluru. For last few weeks there was water, sewerage and road problems. Now the garbage problem is raging all over the city. City dwellers are protesting against BBMP officials.

The lorries that went to dump the garbage has been facing the potholes issue, as tyres are stuck in the big potholes during the rain, and the garbage lorries have not returned to the city since four or five days. Thus, the problem of garbage is rampant all over the city and there is a fear of spreading the epidemic.

Bengaluru has only one ward for garbage disposal in the city. That is Bellahalli unit in Kogilu cross. Garbage disposal is done at this unit no matter how much garbage there is. But due to the rains of the last one week, a pothole of one ft deep has been formed in the garbage yard and several lorries tyres are stuck in the potholes. To move these trucks has become a big problem.

In the meantime, 10-12,000 metric tonnes of garbage has remained undissolved for four days. It takes at least a week to dispose of all this garbage. Because there is no other place for garbage disposal except Belahalli and BBMP. So, there is a problem of garbage all over the city Garbage lorries are lined up for kilometres in the garbage dumping yard and there is a problem of garbage disposal in the capital. Bengaluru is stinking with undisposed garbage, and everywhere you look, you see piles of garbage. There is a fear of spreading infectious diseases from rotten garbage, and BBMP, which has to dispose of garbage, is facing another problem.

The BBMP officials have not given any response till now. The people of Bengaluru are facing endless problems and the lorries stuck in potholes should be released as soon as possible to enable garbage disposal.