GITAM focused on applied education and excellence

Bengaluru: GITAM(Deemed to be University) hosted its Graduation Ceremony on Sunday on its Bengaluru campus, awarding degrees to 1,310 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. The ceremony marked a decisive moment in the institution’s journey to align higher education with real-world applications, ethical leadership, and future-of-work competencies.

Dr Seema Chopra, Executive Director and Senior Technical Fellow in Artificial Intelligence at Boeing, addressed the graduating cohort as the chief guest. She underscored the growing role of intelligent systems in shaping the workforce and urged students to anchor their careers in continuous learning, clear thinking, and social accountability.

“Love what you do. Focus on what you don’t know and commit to lifelong learning. Solve the right problems, the important ones. Recognition and rewards will follow. Don’t underestimate the power of networking. Your friends and peers matter. And no matter how demanding the work becomes, always prioritise your family,” Dr. Chopra said.

Prof KNS Acharya, Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM Bengaluru, welcomed students and guests. “At GITAM Bengaluru, we are reimagining education as a platform for relevance, inquiry, and purpose. Our programs are co-designed with industry, our research is anchored in real-world problems, and our students are encouraged to think, build, and act with intent. This ceremony marks not just the end of a course but the beginning of a lifelong responsibility to apply knowledge with integrity, to stay curious, and to make a meaningful difference to the world,” he said.

At the GITAM Bengaluru Graduation Ceremony held on 27 July 2025, a total of 1,310 degrees were conferred, including 1,239 undergraduate, 54 postgraduate, and 17 doctoral degrees. Eighteen students were awarded the President’s Gold Medal for securing the highest ranks in their respective programs.