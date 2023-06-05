Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot expresses concern over rising cases of diabetes among youth

Bengaluru: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday expressed grave concern over the increasing cases of diabetes among youth.

“It is disturbing that the youths are afflicted with diabetes. I am told that one out of three person is suffering from diabetes which is a matter of grave concern,” the Governor said. He called upon the people especially the youths to strictly follow the advice given by doctors and develop healthy practices such as yoga in order to be free of diabetes.

The Governor spoke at a function to inaugurate diabetes and eye Hospital on Thimmaiah Road. Stating that diabetes has potential to damage eyes and kidneys if proper care is not taken, the Governor said it is imperative to take sufficient care in order to remain healthy.

“Periodical check up and strict adherence to doctor’s advice are must,” the Governor added. Complimenting Shraddha Eye Care and diabetes club, Thawarchand Gehlot said, “we need to achieve the WHO goal of ‘health to all’ with cost-effectiveness and quality service.”

In his address the trustee of Shraddha Eye Care Trust, Anil Kumble said, “we are committed to provide quality health care with cost-effectiveness to all section of society. We are striving to ensure that nobody falls victim to diabetes.”City Police Commissioner Dayanand, founder trustee of Shraddha Eye Care Dr Suman Sri Ramaswamy, trustees Dilip Surana, K G Raghavan, Dr Anil Kumar, President of diabetes club, Secretary Dr Karthik Munichoodappa were present on the occasion.