Govt files petition in SC seeking cancellation of Darshan’s interim bail

Bengaluru: The Renukaswamy case, which has shocked the entire country including Karnataka, is heating up again. Actor Darshan, who was released from jail on interim bail for treatment, has started having a new headache. The hero, who was comfortable in the initial days of his bail, is now undergoing treatment. There are rumours that all preparations are underway to extend the bail period for treatment. Meanwhile, actor Darshan’s calculations are likely to be reversed. The reason is that the Karnataka government has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of actor Darshan’s interim bail.

The lawyers for the state government have filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. In the petition, it has been requested to cancel the interim bail granted to actor Darshan by the Karnataka High Court. This petition is likely to come up for hearing this Friday or Monday. The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail application granted by the High Court by a single judge.

Mainly, actor Darshan is receiving treatment after a month of getting bail. But he has not undergone surgery. Darshan, who was granted bail for surgery, has now refused surgery. Therefore, arguments will be made to cancel actor Darshan’s interim bail based on these reasons. Meanwhile, actor Darshan’s lawyers will present a counter-argument.

Actor Darshan has been granted bail saying that he needs surgery for back pain. On October 30, the Karnataka High Court had granted interim bail to Darshan. The government had argued that actor Darshan should be treated while in police custody. However, lawyer CV Nagesh, who was appearing for Darshan, had argued that if he does not undergo surgery, there is a possibility of paralysis.

The court, considering the seriousness of his health and the treatment, had granted interim bail. However, Darshan, who was granted bail, has only received physiotherapy. He has said that he does not need surgery for his back pain.

Meanwhile, the lawyers have submitted a report on Darshan to the court. In this report, actor Darshan has a fluctuating BP. Therefore, the reason given is that surgery was not performed. Therefore, actor Darshan is being given physiotherapy at BGS Hospital. Efforts are being made to extend Darshan’s bail period. Following this, the government’s knocking on the door of the Supreme Court has increased actor Darshan’s headache.

Actor Darshan’s interim bail period is only a few days away. But the government has knocked on the door of the Supreme Court because of the possibility of extending this period. Darshan attended for treatment a month after getting bail. He got bail on October 30 and was admitted to BGS Hospital on November 1. Right now, Darshan is being given 30 minutes of physiotherapy every day.