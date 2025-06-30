Bengaluru: Deputy “Govt will reply to the HC notice on Cauvery aarti”Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the state government would reply to the notice issued by the High Court on Cauvery aarti.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “No one objects to offering pooja. Certain sections have some concerns, the government will address them. No one is seeking permission to offer pooja, it is a practice that has been going on every day.” He was replying to a reporter who drew his attention to the High Court notice to the government on Cauvery aarti.

Asked about Opposition Leader R Ashok’s statement that there would be change of guard in the state in August, he said, “When did Ashok become an astrologer? If he has become one, do get me an appointment as I would like to consult him.”

Asked if AICC General Secretary Surjewala would meet MLAs individually during his visit to Bengaluru, he said, “Yes, he will meet MLAs personally. He has already informed them about it.

I will also send out messages to the MLAs regarding this.”