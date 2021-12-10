Koreans are known for their flawless skin and ageless charm, all thanks to their genes and their innovative range of beauty products. Slowly and steadily their skincare and beauty products are taking precedence over the global beauty market, including India. Commonly known as K-Beauty, their beauty products are a melange of exotic natural ingredients and performance-enhancing technology.

Since natural ingredients are also a critical part of the Indian beauty regime, Indians are quite keen to experiment with Korean beauty products. And seeing the popularity in India, many K-Beauty brands are mushrooming in the Indian retail industry. Even some Indian brands have launched Korean-made or Korean-inspired skincare products to woo their home-based consumers.

It's more like preventive care for your skin. Applying the products enable one to enhance the health of their skin and prevent skin issues, thereby maintaining a youthful complexion. The products are not beneficial if you already have a skin issue and through it, you can combat them. As hydration is the essence of good skin, the K-beauty skincare regime involves the usage of an extensive range of moisturising products, including sheet masks, sleeping masks and serums.

Aayush Rajput, Head of Limese Offline sales, shares reasons behind the growth of K-Beauty market in India:

The popularity of K-pop and K-Drama: Korean brands have been present in the market for quite some time but they became popular after the acceptance and huge popularity of K-pop and K-dramas in India. This has led to an increased demand for Korean skincare products in the country. Their sheet masks and serums use a lot of natural ingredients like green tea and chia seeds, which are good for the skin. Though the K-beauty products are relatively new in India, they have been in demand worldwide for quite some time. According to a research company report, the Korean beauty industry saw $13.1 billion worth of sales worldwide in 2018.