High-Level Committee to Be Constituted to Resolve Issues of Dalit Industrialists

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil announced on Friday that a high-level committee, headed by Industry Department Secretary S. Selvakumar, will be formed to address the issues faced by Dalit entrepreneurs.

The announcement was made during a meeting with members of the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association, led by Rajya Sabha member L. Hanumantaiah. "The government is committed to allocating 24.10% of industrial plots to Dalit entrepreneurs, as per the prescribed norms. Accordingly, 391 acres of land have been available for Scheduled Caste industrialists, and this distribution will be expedited," the minister explained.

In response to a plea from industrialists, the minister extended the moratorium on project implementation and payments by beneficiaries, who were allocated plots before COVID, from one year to two years. Patil also mentioned that 25% of unallocated plots in older industrial areas will be allocated for Scheduled Caste industrialists.



In cases where proposals have been modified and smaller plots have been allocated, a committee headed by the respective District Commissioner will take steps to address issues for investments less than Rs 15 crore, he added. The minister assured that issues related to the allotted plots for Dalit entrepreneurs at Dabaspet, Hassan, Bidadi, and other locations will be resolved swiftly.

Srinivasan, Vice President of the association, thanked the minister for addressing most of their demands. Officials present at the meeting included S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries; Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Industries; Dr. R. Mahesh, CEO of KIADB; and Dodda Basavaraju, MD of Udyoga Mitra.