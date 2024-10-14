Hubballi riot case withdrawal: 'Cong govt following instructions of terrorists', K'taka BJP airs chagrin

Bengaluru: Expressing its displeasure over the withdrawal of the Hubballi riot case, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday charged that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state is following the instructions of terrorists.

Addressing the party workers during the protest held by BJP leaders at Freedom Park here against the withdrawal of cases against the accused in the Hubballi riot case, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of working under the instructions of terrorists.

"Hindus are being targeted while cases against criminals are being withdrawn. Kannada activists were jailed, but terrorists are being indirectly supported," Ashoka alleged.

He further claimed that accused persons involved in the DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru were Congress office bearers, adding the Congress has also worked towards covering up the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case.

He urged Hindus to wake up, warning that if they don't, "Muslims will become the Big Boss for Congress, and the government will function according to their directions."

"The government is following the directions of terrorists. The government withdrew the cases because they were instructed to do so by these elements. The Congress government is repaying a debt to Muslims," Ashoka said.

Ashoka further criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that there are allegations against him regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam and the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scam.

"Such is the condition of the Congress in the state that the family of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had returned a land plot," the BJP leader said.

Ashoka claimed that even members of CM Siddaramaiah's own party were not supporting him, and he was relying on the Muslim community for political survival.

"They withdrew cases against those who attacked police officers and set fire to property. BJP MLA N. Munirathna has been jailed, but Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who has a rape case against him, hasn't faced any action. Why?" Ashoka questioned.

"Who are their brothers? Those responsible for the cooker blast. Hindus are being oppressed everywhere. Even for Ganesh festival celebrations, police permission is required. This government is run like Tipu's (Tipu Sultan) administration. Siddaramaiah's family deity is Tipu.

"When someone wore Hindu religious marks on the forehead, they mocked it. But now, CM Siddaramaiah himself is applying them. He has never performed puja before, but now he's busy performing special worships. He is doing so because his time is up," Ashoka said.

The BJP leader further said: "Siddaramaiah doesn't know when he will be jailed. That's why he's rushing to consolidate votes. Even their own MLAs are talking about committing suicide. If Siddaramaiah has any remaining dignity, he should resign."

Ashoka also rejected claims that the Central government is being unfair in distributing funds, calling them a lie.

He highlighted that projects like Metro, Jal Jeevan Mission, and suburban railways have received significant funding from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader challenged the Karnataka government to release a White Paper detailing the exact funding if they continue making such accusations.



