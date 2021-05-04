IAF to set up 100-bed Covid treatment facility

Bengaluru: In order to provide succor to the general public in Bengaluru reeling under second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Air Force has decided to establish a 100-bed treatment facility at Air Force Station, Jalahalli.

The first facility with 20 beds equipped with oxygen concentrators will be operational on May 6. Once oxygen availability is ensured by the State government, the remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by May 20. Of the total 100 beds, there will be 10 ICU beds and 40 beds with piped oxygen. Balance 50 beds will have oxygen concentrators.

The facility will be manned by specialists, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru. Admission to the facility will be coordinated by BBMP/ government of Karnataka through a nodal officer. The State government has assured necessary support for pharmacy, oxygen and security.

Indian Air Force has already been in the forefront of ensuring oxygen and medical supplies from abroad and within India. For this, the Air Force Transport fleet has been deployed on round the clock operations.