IMD predicts significant rainfall across Karnataka till May 16

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru has forecast significant rainfall across Karnataka in the coming days, starting from today, May 10, to May 16. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has shared an update in this regard.

Dr. N. Puviarasan, Scientist ‘F’ and Head of the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, stated, “For the next 48 hours, Karnataka will witness partly cloudy skies, light rain, and thundershowers accompanied by wind speeds likely between 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.”

Across the state -- including the coastal, north interior, and south interior regions -- light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds are forecast through May 16.

The IMD’s official summary of weather observations noted, “The north-south trough from North Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar now extends from Marathwada to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.”

It also added: “The southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 13, 2025.”