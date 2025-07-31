IT Companies from Maharashtra are Welcome to Karnataka: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: “We wholeheartedly welcome IT companies relocating from Maharashtra to Karnataka. We are fully prepared to provide them with all the necessary infrastructure including technology and power,” said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after the Quantum Summit held at a private hotel in Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru, he addressed various questions. “Four days ago, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra stated that IT companies are moving from Pune to Bengaluru. I thank him for that statement. We are not competing with other Indian states but rather on a global level,” he said.

“Maharashtra is a leading state in the IT sector, with Pune's Hinjewadi being a major IT hub. However, we openly welcome and support any company that chooses to move to our state,” he added.

When asked about criticism regarding protests against voter fraud being held within the city, he responded:

“Why are others worried about our political position? We don’t owe them any answers. We are accountable only to the people of Karnataka. During the Assembly elections, BJP misused the Chilume Trust for illegal activities. Our leaders are addressing this based on facts and investigation. Rahul Gandhi is not visiting Karnataka for political reasons but to alert the public. We must safeguard democracy, and the Election Commission must remain impartial.”

On Rahul Gandhi’s protest rally, he said, “Our intent is to expose BJP’s voter fraud to the public. The party’s general secretaries will soon decide on whether it will be a protest meeting or a rally.”

He further said, “BJP has misused the Election Commission and committed electoral fraud both in Karnataka and across the country. Our party has researched and gathered evidence on this. Due to court orders and government guidelines on public gatherings, we are discussing how to shape the nature of the protest.”

I Have No Knowledge of the Honeytrap Investigation

When asked about the CID report stating there was no evidence in the Rajanna honeytrap case, he replied, “I have no connection to this matter. I don’t know who filed the complaint, I don’t know anything about the investigation. I’m hearing about it from you (the media) for the first time. I know nothing about it.”

Regarding the KMF president post, he said, “I won’t comment on that. The matter of the presidency is media speculation. The office bearers of the federation will handle it.”

After inaugurating a jewellery showroom, the DyCM added, “This family has been close to me for many years. This is the 20th showroom I’ve inaugurated. I hope they grow to open 200 more. They have treated me like family since I was young. Though they are originally from Udupi, most of their stores are in Bengaluru. As locals, it is our duty to support them.”