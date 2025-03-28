Jumbo Circus Returns to Udupi After 10 Years, Shows Till April 28

Udupi: After a decade, Jumbo Circus has returned to Udupi to entertain audiences with its thrilling performances. The circus, which began on October 2, 1977, in Dhanapur, Bihar, has a team of 100 artistes, including performers from Tanzania and Nepal.

According to Titus Verghese, in charge of the Udupi camp, 28 acts will be presented during the two-hour show, which will continue until April 28 at the venue near Hotel Sharada International. Three shows will be held daily at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm.

Jumbo Circus, founded by the late M.V. Shankaran, is now managed by his sons, Ajay Shankar and Ashok Shankar. The circus gained prominence by introducing world-class Russian artistes and fostering Indo-Soviet cultural exchange. Over the years, notable leaders such as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, E.M.S. Namboodiripad, Jyoti Basu, N.T. Rama Rao, and E.K. Nayanar have witnessed its performances.

Verghese recalled that the death-defying acts during the launch performance in Kolkata in December 1994 created a sensation in the media, giving a renewed boost to the circus industry. While the circus once had a full-fledged menagerie, animals have not been used in performances since 2004 following government regulations.

The current line-up includes high-adrenaline acts such as the American space wheel, peacock dance, globe well bike stunt, and roller balance. Audiences can also enjoy acrobatic performances, clowns, jugglers, and fire-breathers.

Tickets are priced at ₹350, ₹250, and ₹150 and can be booked in advance through bookmyshow.com. Says a press release from the owners of the circus