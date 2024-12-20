Live
Karnataka High Court Grants Interim Bail To BJP MLC CT Ravi In Alleged Abuse Case
- The Karnataka High Court granted interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi, accused of abusing Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
- The court criticized the police for improper handling and cited Ravi’s public representative status.
The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail to BJP MLC CT Ravi, who was arrested following allegations of abusing Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
In its order, the court noted that a doctor in Belgaum had recommended a CT scan for Ravi after he sustained a head injury, raising concerns about his health.
“The petitioner has stated that the Speaker of the Council confirmed no such abusive words were spoken. Even if the alleged incident occurred, which is regrettable, the police should not have manhandled the petitioner,” the court observed.
Criticizing the handling of the case, the court emphasized that proper procedures should have been followed. “The petitioner is a sitting MLC from the Opposition party, and the possibility of him absconding is improbable given his role as a public representative,” it added.
The court accepted Ravi's petition and directed that the order be hand-delivered to the investigating officer instead of being uploaded online, deviating from standard protocol.