Karnataka Minister Refuses To Wear Mask Arguing It As Individuals Decision

Despite escalating COVID-19 instances and many government limitations in place to limit its transmission, Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti refused to wear a mask at a public gathering, arguing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it is individual's responsibility. BJP leader Umesh Katti is the currently the state's current Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Forest.



The Prime Minister has stated that no restrictions will be imposed and that it is the obligation of each individual to wear a face mask. He pointed that according to his statements, anyone who wants to put a mask is welcome to do so. He has not worn it because he don't want to, reported NDTV. On Tuesday, the Karnataka Minister told reporters that it is his personal decision. His declaration comes at a time when COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Karnataka as well as across the country.

During his participation in the party's padyatra, Karnataka Congress head DK Shivakumar reportedly declined to be tested for COVID-19, accusing the state government of attempting to infect him with the infection by exposing him to an official who tested positive for the virus.

He claimed that the COVID-19 positive test resulted from the additional District Commissioner who came to test me last night. He was dispatched to ensure that he became sick and tested positive for the disease. He further put allegations that the Government wanted to make him a primary contact of the COVID positive person and that is why the official had been sent.

He also remarked that it might not be the Chief Minister's idea. However, the Minister of Health is competent of doing it.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 40,499 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday. The state's positive attitude rate was 18.80 percent. In the city of Bengaluru alone, there were 24,135 new coronavirus infections and five deaths. There are currently 2,67,650 active cases across the state. On Wednesday, there were 23,209 recoveries.