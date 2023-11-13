Karnataka police launch hunt for miscreant who harassed woman techie

Live
Bengaluru: An incident of an unidentified miscreant harassing a young female software professional riding on a bike in Bengaluru came to light on Monday.
According to the police, the incident took place in the limits of Jayanagara police station on November 6 when the victim, a 26-year-old techie, was going to her residence at around 10.30 p.m.
When she reached near Southend circle, the accused who had come on a bike, began harassing her. He pulled her clothes and passed lewd comments.
When the techie raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. The Jayanagar police who had registered a case in this regard have collected CCTV footage from the area and launched a hunt for the molester.
