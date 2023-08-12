Karnataka Research Foundation to be set-up for R & D in StartUps and Industries: NS Bose Raju

Bengaluru: The State Science and Technology and Minor irrigation Minister N S Bose Raju on Saturday said Karnataka Research Foundation will be set-up to conduct Research and Development in StartUp Industries.



Speaking at the valedictory session of the Indian StartUp festival 2023 at Sathya Sai Village here, Bose Raju said it is imperative for constant Research & Development in the field of Science and Technology which is fundamental to the StartUp eco system.

"Our government is taking all necessary steps to create an enabling atmosphere including Scientific Temperament in the process of learning. We have also focused on protecting ecology and environment as well as ensure a robust economy," Bose Raju explained.

Stating that Bengaluru is rightly described as StartUp capital Bose Raju said the government has created an enabling atmosphere in terms of infrastructure because of which a number of StartUp industries are coming up in a big way.

"In this respect, Research and Development is very important. In an effort to provide R & D to the industries, Karnataka Research Foundation is being established. Individuals, industry experts can provide their know-how to the proposed KSRF," the Science and Technology minister added.

He asserted that the state government is committed to ensure a sustainable economic growth to the youth of the state by providing all necessary infrastructure.

"Our aim is to gradually increase R&D spending to 3% of the state's GDP. The Karnataka Research Foundation will also become a power-house of knowledge that will benefit the industries," Bose Raju explained.

- Karnataka State Science and Technology stall draws attention:

The Karnataka State Science and Technology stall put up at the Indian StartUp festival was the cynosure of all eyes. Awareness was created to hundreds of visitors about the potential for StartUps in Karnataka and the thrust as well as focus on Research and Development in these industries.

Bose Raju himself took initiative to explain to the people various aspects of StartUp industries which was appreciated by the visitors.

The event was attended by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan, the Founder of Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Karnataka, J A Chowdary, Chairperson and Convenor of the India Startup Festival.