Karnataka Speaker UT Khadar Rejects Corruption Charges, Calls for Constructive Dialogue

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khadar on Tuesday dismissed allegations of corruption levelled against his office as “politically motivated and baseless,” urging opposition leaders to engage in direct dialogue rather than levelling accusations in public.

Speaking to the media at Mangaluru International Airport after returning from an overseas engagement, Khadar said he welcomes criticism with an open mind but asserted that the claims of financial irregularities were unfounded. “I take all accusations with an open heart. But I am not answerable to those who take potshots at me from afar. Let the opposition members meet me in person and give me a written complaint — I will respond to every point,” he said.

Khadar, a senior Congress leader, stressed that as the custodian of the Assembly, his duty is to maintain neutrality and ensure the smooth conduct of legislative business. “I currently hold a constitutional position and cannot react to every political statement. My focus is on upholding democratic values and running the House efficiently,” he noted.

Describing himself as a “friend of the opposition,” Khadar invited opposition MLAs to hold discussions in a “cordial and transparent atmosphere.” He reiterated that all expenditure from the Speaker’s office is properly accounted for and subject to audit.

His remarks come amid allegations by former Speaker and BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who accused the Speaker’s office of misuse of funds.

“All our accounts are transparent and open for scrutiny,” Khadar said. “These charges are made with malicious intent to malign my name. I believe in dialogue, not confrontation.”