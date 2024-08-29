Karnataka Waqf Board Opposes 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill, Citing Community Concerns

The Karnataka Waqf Board has taken a firm stance against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, asserting that it undermines the interests of the Muslim community. In a recent meeting led by Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Board President Anwar Basha, the board passed a resolution condemning the bill and presented it to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The board's administrative committee expressed strong opposition to the bill, urging the Chief Minister to communicate their concerns to the central government. "Our institution is autonomous, and the proposed amendment act conflicts with community interests," the resolution stated. Furthermore, the board declared its intention to withhold information from the Joint Advisory Committee established by the central government.

The controversial bill aims to centralize Waqf board regulations nationwide and proposes the inclusion of non-Muslim members in state Waqf boards. Specifically, it allows for the appointment of a non-Muslim chief executive officer and at least two non-Muslim members by state governments.

In response to mounting criticism, the central government has referred the bill to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee for further review. The Karnataka Waqf Board's opposition echoes similar sentiments expressed by the Telangana Waqf Board, which rejected the bill on August 26, describing it as a measure "targeting the Muslim community."

The Karnataka delegation has requested the state government to pass a resolution condemning the bill in the upcoming legislative session and forward it to the central government, highlighting the growing resistance to the proposed amendments among Waqf boards across India.