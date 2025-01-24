Khandre directs officials to take measures to control forest fires

Bengaluru: With summer approaching, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to take precautionary measures to control forest fires in the state, including the areas where such incidents occur frequently.

In a letter (dated January 22) addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Chief of Forest Force of the department, a copy of which was released to the media on Thursday, he asked the officials to keep firefighting equipment and personnel on standby to extinguish the forest fire.

Khandre has asked for information from the department officials regarding the damage caused to the forest due to fire that recently broke out in the Bidirutala forest area of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

He directed the relevant sector to provide details about the time taken to extinguish the forest fire after receiving information about the incident. The minister also sought a detailed report within seven days about the methods used to control the fire and how much potential damage was prevented.