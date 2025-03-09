Kharge urges CM, DKS to unite for State’s development

Kalaburagi: The ongoing power tussle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to work together and prioritise the state’s development.

He also said if they remain apart and move in different directions it will be “difficult.” The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha was speaking at an event to flag off Kalyana Patha project at Jewargi here. The project will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Lauding Siddaramaiah for presenting a record 16th budget on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described it as a “good budget” and emphasised that the party consistently supports and encourages individuals doing good work.

He highlighted that the people of the state are now benefiting from it. Kharge also praised Shivakumar for his past work as Minister for Energy, Irrigation Minister, and as the state Congress president. He acknowledged Shivakumar’s dedication to serving the party, government, and the people.

“I complement Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Together you (both) should go ahead and focus more on the development of the state. If we overlook development, definitely people won’t like us.” Observing that the work will be successful if both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah work together, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge making hand gestures, said, “If they are apart, it will be difficult. We want them to move forward in the same direction together.” “... if they go together in the same direction, it will be correct. If they go in different directions, it will be difficult,” he reiterated, looking at Shivakumar, who was seated on the dias.