KSRTC electric buses to link Bengaluru with Mysuru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced that a high-tech electric bus services between Bengaluru and Mysuru will begin on January 16. This will be KSRTC's first intercity electric bus service in the state under Phase 2 of 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of hybrid and Electric vehicles' (FAME-2) initiative of the Central Government.

This move from the State Government follows the induction of 100 electric buses which were launched for service under the Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) within Bengaluru city. Apart from CCTV cameras, LED lights and emergency panic buttons to keep commuters safe, these buses also have mechanisms to allow unaided entry of wheelchairs.

In a bid to reduce direct carbon emissions, the intercity electric bus service has been introduced between the state's capital and its closest big city, Mysuru. According to sources, electric buses will soon be linking Bengaluru with cities like Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Shivamogga and Madikeri among few others.

KSRTC stated that a ticket in the air conditioned bus between Bengaluru and Mysuru will cost Rs. 330 and a ticket in the non-AC bus will cost Rs. 240. During the first phase of bus service between these cities, KSRTC has announced 12 buses and the number is set to increase in the subsequent phases.

These buses were acquired from a leading electric bus manufacturing company based in Hyderabad, Olectra Greentech Limited. The buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras as well as wi-fi and can go a distance of 300 kilometres on a single charge.