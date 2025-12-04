K'taka Cabinet to clear tough new hate speech bill today; Home Minister denies targeting BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is set to take up a controversial bill on Thursday aimed at curbing hate speech and related offences during its meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed the move and clarified that the legislation was not designed to target the Bharatiya Janata Party or its leaders.

Parameshwara said, “The bill regarding the prevention of hate speech and related matters will come before the cabinet today. It will be discussed, and a decision will be taken. If the decision is favourable, the bill may be introduced during the winter session.”

Asked whether the move was directed at the BJP, he said, “This is not meant to target the BJP. We will not be in power permanently. Governments change. Whoever comes to power, the law will remain in place.”

He added, “Why should we target the BJP? The bill does not contain any reference to the BJP or any other political party, such as the Congress or Janata Dal (Secular). It is being brought up considering the present-day necessity. It will strengthen the existing laws.”

He noted that certain provisions were being added to the current legal framework.

Sources said the cabinet is likely to clear the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025. The Bill seeks to prevent hate speech and hate crimes and reduce their impact on individuals, groups and the wider community. If approved, it will be placed before both Houses of the state legislature during the winter session beginning on December 8 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The Opposition is expected to respond strongly. Leaders of the BJP and JD(S) have already claimed that the legislation is aimed at leaders associated with Hindutva groups, particularly in the communally sensitive coastal belt.

The Congress-led government proposed the Bill after a series of communal revenge killings in the Mangaluru district of coastal Karnataka drew national attention. The government has also set up a special force to contain violence in the region, and separate wings are monitoring social media activity that could lead to unrest.

The bill proposes imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both, for those found guilty of committing a hate crime. It states that such offences will be non-cognisable and non-bailable and will be tried before a first-class magistrate.

According to the draft, a person will be considered to have committed a hate crime if they cause harm, incite harm or spread hatred against someone on the basis of religion, race, caste, community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability or tribe. Any act driven by prejudice or intolerance against these identities will fall within the offence.