Kumaraswamy slams IGP Lokayukta for seeking nod to probe Guv’s office staff

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that a corrupt senior IPS officer, who has committed multiple crimes, has sought permission to investigate the staff of the Governor’s office.

“The Lokayukta’s SIT IGP, M. Chandrashekhar, is the corrupt officer, and the state government is conducting investigations using such rogue officers,” Kumaraswamy said during a media interaction at JP Bhavan, the JD-S state office. Kumaraswamy presented a series of records to substantiate allegations against IGP Chandrashekhar.He said that no investigation is transparent under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government and that investigations are politically motivated.

“Chandrashekhar, a tainted officer, is being used for these purposes, and a complaint will be lodged with the Union Home Ministry against him,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also mentioned that a confidential letter written by the Governor to the Lokayukta regarding his case was leaked. “This letter was leaked to a private news channel that has been running a personal smear campaign against my family for months. It was IGP Chandrashekhar who leaked it, but now the same officer is spinning a tale that the letter was leaked from the Governor’s office.”

“The same officer has written to the ADGP of the Lokayukta investigation unit seeking permission to investigate the staff of the Governor’s office. This officer had the audacity to seek permission to investigate the office of the Governor, a constitutional body and representative of the President in the state. This officer would face severe consequences,” said Kumaraswamy. He alleged that the state government, offering inducements, is getting such unlawful acts done through IGP Chandrashekhar, who has already been caught in multiple crimes.“He has been promised the position of Bengaluru Police Commissioner,” Kumaraswamy alleged.