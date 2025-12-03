Laghu Udyog Bharathi to Organise NAMMA KHARKANA EXPO 2025 on December 5 and 6

Bengaluru: Laghu Udyog Bharathi (LUB), North Bangalore, is organising NAMMA KHARKHANA EXPO 2025 on December 5 and 6, 2025, at Peenya Gymkhana, NTTF Cross, Bengaluru – 560058. The expo is being held under the leadership of its newly elected President, Sri Mayank Kaushik, President – LUB, North Bangalore.

Bringing together small manufacturers, traders, MSMEs, vendors, and service providers, NAMMA KHARKHANA EXPO 2025 aims to serve as a one-stop platform showcasing everything an industry needs under one roof — from screws to compressors. The expo is designed to strengthen Bengaluru's industrial ecosystem by connecting buyers and sellers, encouraging collaboration, and showcasing innovative and essential industrial products and services.

The event will feature a wide range of exhibitors from sectors including engineering, electrical, tools and machinery, automation, safety equipment, logistics, packaging, raw materials, and allied services. It will provide valuable opportunities for networking, business expansion, product sourcing, and knowledge exchange for entrepreneurs and small-scale industries.

Speaking about the initiative, Sri Mayank Kaushik said that the expo reflects LUB’s commitment to empowering small manufacturers, traders, and industries, giving them visibility, access to new markets, and opportunities for sustainable growth

NAMMA KHARKHANA EXPO 2025 is expected to attract a large number of industry professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and stakeholders over the two-day event, further strengthening Peenya’s identity as one of Asia’s largest industrial hubs. For more information and participation details, please contact: +919845025181