Lifting of curbs after consulting experts, says Bommai

Bengaluru: Hinting at easing curbs imposed due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a decision on lifting of weekend curbs and night curfew will be taken on January 21 after consulting experts.

"There is a discussion among people that the Covid during the third wave is causing fever and cough and they are getting cured without hospitalisations. They are of the opinion that they could carry out their daily business by following Covid guidelines. The sentiment of people has been communicated to the experts committee," he explained.

The committee has been asked to look into the demand and they are analysing the Covid situation. "We will get a complete picture in the meeting held by the experts on Friday. A decision would be taken as per the suggestion of the experts," he said.

"It is our duty to save lives and strict measures are being taken keeping this factor in mind. Though, Covid numbers are surging there is no load on hospitals as such. We directed hospitals to focus on OPD treatments," he said.

Reacting to Congress charges that no action is being initiated on BJP leaders for violation of Covid guidelines, Bommai said there is no need of Congress leaders to lodge complaints in this regard. "I have instructed Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar to initiate action against all including BJP leaders for Covid guidelines violations."