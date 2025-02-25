Live
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency
- Why AI labs are key to skill development
- iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades
- NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
- Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features
- Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam
- Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained
- IML: Simmons masterclass helps West Indies Masters crush Australia by 7 wickets
- Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India
Just In
Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
Tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka has risen after a language dispute involving NWKRTC bus staff and Marathi-speaking passengers in Belagavi.
Tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka has risen due to a language issue. The incident began with a dispute between the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus driver, conductor, and Marathi-speaking passengers in Belagavi.
On Monday, a group of 15-20 people, believed to be Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party workers, stopped an NWKRTC bus at Sath Road in Solapur. They forced the driver off the bus and smeared saffron color on his face.
The group raised pro-Maharashtra slogans. The bus was traveling between Solapur and Ilkal, with 35 passengers onboard.
The situation was brought under control by the Sadar Bazar police, allowing the bus to finish its trip.
Since February 22, bus services between Maharashtra and Belagavi have been suspended. This was after Marathi-speaking passengers assaulted the NWKRTC staff for asking them to speak in Kannada, as the conductor did not understand Marathi.