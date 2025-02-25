  • Menu
Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus

Highlights

Tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka has risen after a language dispute involving NWKRTC bus staff and Marathi-speaking passengers in Belagavi.

Tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka has risen due to a language issue. The incident began with a dispute between the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus driver, conductor, and Marathi-speaking passengers in Belagavi.

On Monday, a group of 15-20 people, believed to be Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party workers, stopped an NWKRTC bus at Sath Road in Solapur. They forced the driver off the bus and smeared saffron color on his face.

The group raised pro-Maharashtra slogans. The bus was traveling between Solapur and Ilkal, with 35 passengers onboard.

The situation was brought under control by the Sadar Bazar police, allowing the bus to finish its trip.

Since February 22, bus services between Maharashtra and Belagavi have been suspended. This was after Marathi-speaking passengers assaulted the NWKRTC staff for asking them to speak in Kannada, as the conductor did not understand Marathi.

