Man Arrested for Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl at Bengaluru Madrassa

Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a madrassa in Hegde Nagar, officials confirmed on Thursday. The incident, which occurred on February 16, was captured on the madrassa’s CCTV cameras.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint on Wednesday, stating that her daughter, a fifth-grade student enrolled at the madrassa and its hostel since July 2024, was attacked by Mohammad Hasan, the son of the hostel supervisor. According to the complaint, Hasan frequently visited the premises.

The police reported that the assault took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. when Hasan allegedly called the girl to the office and proceeded to strike and kick her. Preliminary investigations indicate the attack stemmed from an earlier incident in which the girl spilled rice and had altercations with fellow hostel residents during playtime.

Kothanur police have filed charges against Hasan under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which pertains to cruelty toward children, and Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt. Officials confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, police in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a village under Mummidivaram mandal. The police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Mummidivaram Sub-Inspector Jola Sagar, the eighth-grade student was on her way to school when the accused, a man known to her family, offered her a ride on his motorcycle. Trusting him, she accepted. However, instead of taking her to school, he diverted to an abandoned house nearby, where the assault reportedly took place.

Concerned about her absence, the school principal alerted her parents. Upon returning home, the girl disclosed the incident, leading her family to file a complaint with local police.

Th police have confirmed that the suspect, who has been married twice and whose second wife resides in Kuwait, has been taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.