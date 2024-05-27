Mandya authorities ask Mysore Corporation to stop discharge

Mandya: A wave of concern has swept through Mandya as authorities grapple with reports of polluted water discharge from Mysore city into the pristine waters of the Cauvery river.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mandya DC Dr. Kumar revealed that “We have received complaints regarding the discharge of polluted water from the Mysore Metropolitan Corporation jurisdiction into the Cauvery river and adjacent canal. The implications of this pollution extend to the supply of drinking water to the wards of Ganjam in Srirangapatna via the local pump house. Following public outcry, we conducted an on-site inspection and verified the presence of Mysore’s wastewater flowing into the river. Subsequently, we communicated our concerns to the Mysore Corporation, urging them to cease the discharge immediately.”

Not stopping there, Dr. Kumar emphasised the urgency of the situation by also directing attention towards the Municipal Corporation’s role in managing wastewater. “Both streams are being contaminated by wastewater,” he stated. “To mitigate this, I have instructed officials from the City Water Supply and Sewerage Board to construct a barrier. However, I have emphasised to the DC that a more permanent solution is required to effectively address the issue.”

Acknowledging the immediate need for action, Dr. Kumar disclosed, “We have allocated Rs 8.5 lakh to construct a temporary barrier as an interim measure. While this can help stem the flow temporarily, it may not suffice in the face of a significant volume of water. Therefore, the relocation of the existing intake well is imperative.

Currently, drinking water supply is limited to only 6 wards in the Ganjam area. Shifting the intake well is essential to ensure continued access to safe drinking water for the community.”

In light of these developments, Dr. Kumar underscored the importance of swift action, asserting, “We must act decisively to safeguard our precious water resources. The welfare of our communities and the preservation of our environment depend on it. I have instructed for immediate assessments to be conducted, and once the situation is thoroughly evaluated, steps will be taken to halt the intake well operation,” he added.