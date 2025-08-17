Mangalore Diocese refutes allegations linking Christians to burial case

Mangaluru: The Catholic Diocese of Mangalore has strongly refuted recent remarks by Karnataka Opposition leader R. Ashok, who alleged that the unidentified masked man behind the claims of “mass burials” in Dharmasthala had converted to Christianity and was supported by foreign funds.

In a joint statement, Rev. Fr. J.B. Saldanha and Mr. Roy Castelino, Public Relations Officers of the Diocese, questioned the basis of the allegation.

“Is there any proof for his statement? On what grounds has he made such a claim? A leader of the Opposition should not make childish remarks without evidence,” the statement read.

The controversy began after an anonymous person alleged that large-scale illegal burials had taken place in Dharmasthala, sparking political debate and protests.

The Diocese also expressed concern over former Union Minister B. Janardhana Poojary’s comments linking the issue to Christian cemeteries. “In Christian burial grounds, no anonymous or unclaimed bodies are buried. Every burial is properly recorded, and only members of the respective church are interred. Even members from other parishes are not buried without due process,” the statement clarified.

The officials said such remarks reveal a lack of understanding of Christian traditions and unnecessarily drag the community into unrelated controversies. “Dragging in the matter of Christian cemeteries has caused us deep pain,” the Diocese noted, urging political leaders to exercise responsibility and sensitivity.

The Church’s intervention underscores growing unease over attempts to communalise the Dharmasthala issue, which has already drawn widespread public attention in Karnataka.