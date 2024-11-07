Mangaluru International Airport Sets New Records in Passenger and Flight Movements

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has achieved record highs in both passenger numbers and air traffic movements (ATMs) for the financial year 2024-25, setting new milestones in October. The airport processed 202,892 passengers—comprising 138,902 domestic and 63,990 international travellers—averaging 6,500 passengers daily. This marks a significant increase from September's 189,247 passengers and surpasses the previous peak of 199,818 in August.

The airport also recorded 1,538 air traffic movements in October, including 1,091 domestic, 403 international, and 44 general aviation flights. This represents an uptick from September's 1,433 ATMs, highlighting the airport's growing capacity to handle a diverse mix of flights efficiently.

A spokesperson for Mangaluru International Airport attributed the growth to continuous infrastructure improvements, streamlined operations, and a focus on enhancing the passenger experience. "These record-breaking numbers reflect the airport's commitment to excellence and underscore its role as a key aviation hub for both domestic and international routes," the spokesperson said. -