Live
- Woman’s False Claim Sparks Unnecessary Panic
- Locals Report Naxal Activity in Karkala Village
- Mangaluru International Airport Sets New Records in Passenger and Flight Movements
- Where Areca failed, grow Coffee
- Collector Badavath Santosh Reviews Household Survey and Listing Process
- Awareness Session on SHE Team and POCSO Act
- Awareness Program in agricultural College on the Dangers of Drug Abuse for Youth
- 3500-Year-Old Menhir in Kamsanpally Village: A Call for Preservation
- The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Radiology: Transforming Diagnosis and Patient Care
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Signs MoU with Rajasthan Government to Invest Rs 36 Crores in Education Development
Just In
Mangaluru International Airport Sets New Records in Passenger and Flight Movements
Mangaluru International Airport has achieved record highs in both passenger numbers and air traffic movements (ATMs) for the financial year 2024-25, setting new milestones in October
Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has achieved record highs in both passenger numbers and air traffic movements (ATMs) for the financial year 2024-25, setting new milestones in October. The airport processed 202,892 passengers—comprising 138,902 domestic and 63,990 international travellers—averaging 6,500 passengers daily. This marks a significant increase from September's 189,247 passengers and surpasses the previous peak of 199,818 in August.
The airport also recorded 1,538 air traffic movements in October, including 1,091 domestic, 403 international, and 44 general aviation flights. This represents an uptick from September's 1,433 ATMs, highlighting the airport's growing capacity to handle a diverse mix of flights efficiently.
A spokesperson for Mangaluru International Airport attributed the growth to continuous infrastructure improvements, streamlined operations, and a focus on enhancing the passenger experience. "These record-breaking numbers reflect the airport's commitment to excellence and underscore its role as a key aviation hub for both domestic and international routes," the spokesperson said. -