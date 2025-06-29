Minister opens memorial for Dasara jumbo captain Arjuna

Mysuru: A memorial dedicated to Arjuna, the legendary Dasara jumbo and former captain of the Mysuru Dasara elephant team, was inaugurated by Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre at DB Kuppe inside the Nagarahole National Park on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Khandre said that the memorial would be further developed in phases. “Photographs of Arjuna’s various operations, rare moments from the Dasara festival and details of his heroic deeds will be displayed here, so people understand the bravery and significance of Arjuna,” he said.

The newly unveiled memorial is 2.98 meters high, 3.74 meters long and weighs around 650 kilograms. It has been sculpted by artist Dhananjay from Mangaluru. “This statue truly makes it feel like Arjuna is standing right before us. I congratulate the artist for this masterpiece,” Khandre said.

Remembering Arjuna’s unmatched contribution, the Minister added, “Arjuna carried the golden howdah eight times during the grand Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari. Though he is physically no longer with us, he continues to live in the hearts of Kannadigas.”

Arjuna, originally from Yasalur near Sakaleshpur in Hassan district, was a trusted kumki elephant who led several operations to capture rogue elephants and man-eating tigers. He died on December 4, 2023, during a lone operation to capture a wild elephant, sacrificing himself to save his mahout and forest staff.

“Whenever there was an operation to capture rogue elephants or tigers, Arjuna’s name was always first. He was that reliable,” the Minister said. “Arjuna’s untimely death is still painful for all of us.

To keep his memory alive, two memorials have been planned — one at his camp at Balle and another at Yasalur. The Balle camp memorial has been inaugurated today.”

On an emotional note, Khandre recalled, “Arjuna, who weighed about 5,600 kg, carried the 750 kg golden howdah with grace every year. When he died on December 4 last year, the Assembly was going on in Belagavi. His fans insisted his body be brought back to Balle for a proper farewell. But moving a giant elephant’s body over hundreds of kilometers was practically impossible due to safety risks. His burial was done respectfully at Neduthope near Dabbalikatte in Yasalur.”

“I personally went from Belagavi to Yasalur and offered prayers at Arjuna’s grave. We had then promised to build two memorials — one at Dabbalikatte and another at the Balle camp where he lived. Today we have fulfilled part of that promise,” he said.

MLA Anil Chikkamadu, CCF Malathi, DCF Seema and many forest officials and local villagers attended the emotional inauguration.

Arjuna’s legacy as Karnataka’s majestic Dasara jumbo will now live on through this memorial, inspiring generations to come about the enduring bond between humans and elephants in the rich forests of Nagarahole.