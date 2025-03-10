Mysore Airport runway expansion faces hurdles

Mysuru: The expansion of the runway at Mysore Airport has encountered significant challenges due to various administrative issues related to land acquisition and utility relocations. The government has announced steps in the budget to address the displacement of irrigation channels, buildings under various departments like CESCK and KPTCL, and electric lines. However, no additional funds have been allocated for the expenses related to land acquisition, causing delays in the completion of the necessary processes.

Since the introduction of the expressway, travel time to Bangalore has decreased by an hour and a half, prompting several large companies to establish branches in Mysuru. Despite this, there has been a decline in the number of aircraft operating from the Mysore airport. The suspension of services for four flights due to cutbacks on the Udaan scheme and technical reasons means that flights are now only available to Chennai and Hyderabad.

Currently, the Mysore Airport has a runway length of 1.75 km, primarily accommodating ATR aircraft with 62 seats. There are plans to extend the runway to 2.75 km to eventually allow A320 aircraft to operate from this airport. To facilitate the runway extension, approximately 240 acres of land are required, of which 40 acres belong to the government. So far, around 160 acres of the remaining land have been acquired, with compensation distribution underway for 40 acres, pertaining to funds that have already been received by KIADB.

The price of land has significantly increased, ranging from ₹1.50 crores to ₹1.95 crores per acre. As a result, the state government needs to allocate around ₹75 crores for the remaining acquisition processes. Officials responsible for communicating these needs to the government have reportedly failed to secure the necessary funding, leading to further delays in the completion of the final stages of land acquisition.

J R Anoop, Director of Mysore Airport, mentioned that while the final stages of the land acquisition process are underway, collaborative efforts with various departments will facilitate the transfer processes as outlined in the budget. Pratap Simha former MP, stated, “The Udaan scheme initiated flights during my tenure, but operations have been halted since COVID-19. The runway expansion is progressing through multiple stages, but officials have been unsuccessful in securing necessary funding from the government, which is causing delays. Currently, there are no obstacles for relocation activities.”

The ongoing complications regarding land acquisition and funding for utility relocations represent a significant barrier to the runway expansion at Mysore Airport, which is crucial for enhancing regional connectivity and supporting local business growth. The urgency for a coordinated approach among various departments and prompt governmental action has never been more pressing to ensure the successful execution of these plans.