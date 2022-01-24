Netaji statue will be moved to front side of Vidhana Soudha: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: The statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be shifted to a suitable spot in-front of the Vidhana Soudha from its existing location behind the legislative building, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes to Netaji on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, Bommai said, the statue which presently is behind the Vidhana Soudha near the western gate would be shifted to a suitable spot befitting the honour he deserved. A decision in this regard would be taken soon. Netaji's next birth anniversary would be celebrated in-front of Vidhana Soudha, he said.

The State government would respond positively to the demands of various organisations which have been working with immense love and commitment for Netaji's ideals, Bommai said.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a brave, patriotic son of India. He was an indomitable leader who raised an army to fight against the British. He gave a big thrust to the freedom struggle by uniting world powers of that time to wage a battle in India against the British empire. Netaji had a big role in India attaining freedom, Bommai said.

Netaji inspired the youth with his call, "give me blood and I will give you freedom." He laid a strong foundation for the freedom fight by inducting 60,000 youths into Azad Hind Fauj. His death has remained a mystery till today. He became a globally renowned leader who is alive in the hearts of Indians, Bommai said.

"Netaji's principles, ideals, patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice for the country need to be instilled among our youth. In this regard our government has decided to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary in a meaningful manner throughout the year. Children would be introduced to Netaji's ideals and objectives by organising debates, exhibitions and other programmes in all schools and colleges. Books and articles on Netaji in various languages would be printed in Kannada and distributed to youth," Bommai said.

A special programme was organised at 4 pm to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary with NCC cadets at Jakkur. The defunct Flying School would be reopened on the occasion and various programmes for the empowerment of the youth would be announced.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and others were present on the occasion.