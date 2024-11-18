Only ineligible BPL cards cancelled, clarifies CM

Bagalkot: Only ineligible BPL cards cancelled, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that there is no problem with eligible cards.

Speaking to the media in Bagalkot, Answering the media’s question about cancellation of BPL cards, the CM said, “The question of cancellation of BPL cards is completely wrong. Journalists should come with proper knowledge. Our only thought is that the cards of ineligible persons can be returned. This is also being examined by the Food Department. The final decision has not been made yet. Do not give to the ineligible, do not deny it to the deserving. He clarified that again.

The CM again questioned whether BPL cards should be given to income tax payers and government employees, and said that none of the cards will be cancelled. Withdrawal will be done from ineligibles. He said that the deserving should not be deprived.

Responding to a question about R Ashok’s statement that BJP was free from 40% commission charges, we had suggested an investigation based on the complaint filed by Kempanna, who was the president of the contractors’ association. Accused murderers are released due to lack of evidence. That doesnt mean there is no such murder taken place. A murder has taken place. He said that the witnesses did not testify.

Responding to the question that Congress MLAs were offered Rs 50 crore each for Operation Kamala, the CM said, “BJP tried for Operation Kamala and failed.